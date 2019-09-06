Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Has Decreased Its Position by $403,560; As General Dynamics (GD) Market Value Rose, Holder Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.25 Million

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 41,707 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 48,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 1.42M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $192.27. About 794,193 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,985 shares to 27,584 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.26 million for 15.71 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Retail Bank Com invested 0.33% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A has invested 1.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cibc Savings Bank Usa reported 16,585 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.37% or 10.68M shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 4,108 shares. Guyasuta Investment owns 3,788 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 26 are held by Howe Rusling. Peddock Capital Advisors Lc has 1,168 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Voloridge Ltd Liability Company has 0.4% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Jones Finance Lllp stated it has 9,922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,083 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company owns 30,538 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested in 30,896 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 28.75 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.