Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Decreased Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake by $1.49 Million

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 7,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,387 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 157,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 282,954 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 24,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,319 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, down from 265,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.09. About 104,252 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Mgd Futures Strat (WDTI) by 104,963 shares to 33,524 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 18,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,941 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,231 are held by Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.52% stake. Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ledyard National Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 7,140 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.03% or 509,783 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 0.03% or 955,817 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co owns 2,452 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com reported 304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru holds 276,778 shares. Jefferies Grp stated it has 10,843 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 189,387 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 12,201 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability accumulated 142,515 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0% or 12,231 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd stated it has 286,822 shares. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 754,281 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Company holds 0.1% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 8,667 shares. 86,247 were accumulated by Jennison Limited Com. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 75,677 shares. Town Country Natl Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust accumulated 13,640 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West owns 8,164 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 5,053 shares. 48,487 are held by Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. California Public Employees Retirement holds 406,309 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Finemark Financial Bank And Tru stated it has 4,941 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30M for 15.59 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 18,359 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $132.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 198,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).