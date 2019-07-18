Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Raised Position by $349,752 as Share Value Rose; As Noble Energy (NBL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut Position by $468,264

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 1.90M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 6,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,874 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 34,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 741,519 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.1% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bokf Na reported 0.06% stake. Inv Ser Of America owns 226,036 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 81,756 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 11,209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 704,425 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 16,022 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 5,375 were reported by Maryland Cap Management. Liberty Cap Management Incorporated reported 6,526 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 62,193 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Inc accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Macquarie Group has 8,400 shares. Utd Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 441,617 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Haemonetics’ Plant Sell-Off to CLS Plasma to be Strategic Fit – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bruker (BRKR) Hits a 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For Micron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,539 shares to 18,289 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,498 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 447,948 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $21.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 124,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.