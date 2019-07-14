Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Lau Associates Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Increased Its Position

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 78.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 1.41 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 696,222 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.76M, up from 653,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 166,845 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg accumulated 276,778 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 0.53% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 171,327 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 18,963 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Miles Capital, Iowa-based fund reported 16,436 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 6,521 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 5,769 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 53,037 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 22,855 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Wilkins Investment Counsel invested 0.42% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 3.55M shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Llc reported 338,949 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 425,937 shares. The California-based Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74 million for 32.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares to 529,015 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,251 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million.