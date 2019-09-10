Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 138,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 12.88 million shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 10/05/2018 – in February, J.P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 46.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 28,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 33,111 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 61,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 2.76 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $192.17 million for 28.18 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Co Ca holds 19,400 shares. Stanley accumulated 73,869 shares. Asset invested in 0.06% or 21,137 shares. First Interstate National Bank invested in 10,481 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 7,140 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Lincoln Capital Limited Co holds 0.13% or 4,660 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.28% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 26,087 were reported by Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 24,037 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co reported 150 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 881,107 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,656 shares. 38,543 were reported by Paloma Partners Management Co.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29,258 shares to 128,522 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Company holds 0.19% or 3,306 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,703 shares. First Fincl Bank And Tru Commerce Of Newtown invested 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arrow Fincl holds 70,894 shares. 61,115 are owned by Wafra Inc. Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 0.68% or 37,329 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.06% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern has invested 2.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 792,815 are owned by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 93,664 shares. Boltwood Capital Management reported 22,792 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,230 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 103,000 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 238,305 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Alexandria Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

