Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lifted Holding by $304,323 as Stock Price Rose; Chemung Financial (CHMG) Shareholder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Decreased Position

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 626,807 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 11,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, down from 412,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Chemung Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 487 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has risen 3.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $90,496 activity. The insider Tranter G. Thomas Jr. bought 500 shares worth $20,750. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $41,760 was bought by Gonick Denise V.

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 78.85% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.50M for 13.04 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.09% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr (XLE) by 15,469 shares to 21,801 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 84,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott (NYSE:ABT).

