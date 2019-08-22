Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $17.87 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Dalal Street Has Increased Holding

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 313,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 3,519 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 317,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 1.33M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 14.99 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 59,296 shares to 192,994 shares, valued at $48.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 17,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (NYSE:FBHS).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CERN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cerner Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40 million for 28.94 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

