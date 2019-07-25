Cerner (CERN) Share Value Rose While Pittenger & Anderson Cut Its Holding; As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Share Price Declined, Emory University Has Decreased by $421,856 Its Stake

Emory University decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 52,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 317,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 570,632 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,679 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 89,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 3.66M shares traded or 46.49% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 58,000 shares to 69,500 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cerner to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results February 5 – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Walgreens Boots (WBA) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Dip – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CERN vs. TRHC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust owns 304 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Assoc holds 121,835 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% or 62,193 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp invested in 0.19% or 14.30 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.43% or 3.18 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com accumulated 162,789 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Country Club Tru Co Na has 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Sun Life Inc holds 552 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Lc reported 0.05% stake. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, S&Co has 0.33% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 52,224 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,184 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.08% or 101,100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 43,212 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 425,937 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74M for 31.43 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $21,940 activity. On Monday, January 28 STAAB THOMAS R II sold $49,250 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Collapsed Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioCryst Appoints Megan Sniecinski Chief Business Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioCryst up 8% premarket on new BCX7353 data – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Is In A Very Tough Position After BCX7353 Phase 3 ‘Success’ – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst Completes Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Galidesivir – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 3.51 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 6.04M shares. Rock Springs Lp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 700,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 250,182 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 8,818 shares. Sei Investments Company stated it has 59,358 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Dafna Capital Management Limited Co holds 1.75% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 498,415 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Northern holds 1.36 million shares.