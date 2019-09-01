Cerner (CERN) Share Value Rose While Ashfield Capital Partners Cut Its Holding by $1.64 Million; Perkins Capital Management Cut Famous Daves Amer (DAVE) Holding by $317,935; Market Value Declined

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 46.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 28,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 33,111 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 61,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.97 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (DAVE) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc analyzed 63,587 shares as the company's stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 139,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 203,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Famous Daves Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 7,726 shares traded. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has declined 29.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DAVE shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.81 million shares or 0.01% more from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 155 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Lafitte Capital Mngmt LP invested in 43,607 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Co has 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) for 482,367 shares. Bandera Prtnrs Limited Company has 1.44 million shares for 5.08% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 208 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,952 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co owns 15,492 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) for 212,610 shares. Geode Cap Lc has 32,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 41,560 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $248,946 activity.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares to 287,935 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Pareteum Corp.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cerner, Lifecenters Revolutionize Senior Living; Launch Patient-Focused Wellness Communities – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 0.19% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Carlson Cap Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Sei Invs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Victory Capital Management holds 64,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 448,047 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.04% or 84,802 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd owns 2,873 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 780,625 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 93,468 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has 0.43% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 26,087 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 75,150 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 19,582 shares. 7,124 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38,976 shares to 276,391 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 24,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $196.20 million for 27.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.