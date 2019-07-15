Cerner (CERN) Reaches $76.03 52-Week High; DOLLARAMA ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (DLMAF) Shorts Raised By 0.1%

DOLLARAMA INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had an increase of 0.1% in short interest. DLMAF’s SI was 4.00M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.1% from 4.00M shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 1819 days are for DOLLARAMA INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s short sellers to cover DLMAF’s short positions. It closed at $38.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) hit a new 52-week high and has $80.59 target or 6.00% above today’s $76.03 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $24.74B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $80.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.48 billion more. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 99,536 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Cerner Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 376,072 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated reported 7,160 shares. Arrow Finance Corp holds 6,010 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 200 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 11,977 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 59,453 shares. 1,793 were reported by Shelton Management. 2,800 were accumulated by Clean Yield Group Incorporated. Neville Rodie Shaw invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Lincoln Capital Ltd owns 4,660 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 3,519 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 5.26 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 87,290 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.74 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 39.62 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity. The insider GREISCH JOHN J bought 9,000 shares worth $608,130.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74M for 32.77 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $47 lowest target. $72.17’s average target is -5.08% below currents $76.03 stock price. Cerner had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $68 target. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”.

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company has market cap of $11.86 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. It has a 31.3 P/E ratio. As of September 7, 2017, it operated 1,125 stores.