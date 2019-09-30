Cerner (CERN) Market Value Rose While Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Stake by $4.76 Million; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lifted Vera Bradley Com (VRA) Holding by $538,548; Shares Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 65,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 450 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 65,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 634,151 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 44,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The institutional investor held 278,081 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 233,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 109,355 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold VRA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 13.16% more from 22.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 22,003 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 67,150 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Assetmark owns 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 54 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 139,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 175,282 shares. 65,257 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Aqr Capital Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 963,470 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 119,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Comm has 16,832 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 38,297 shares. Fmr reported 254 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (NYSE:WPX) by 390,790 shares to 636,394 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hersha Hospitality Tr Pr Shs B by 412,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,761 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Mngmt owns 12,851 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 16,705 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 29 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 644 were accumulated by Jnba Financial Advisors. Cardinal Capital Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 43,873 shares. Citadel Limited Liability owns 339,816 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 350,886 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability has 7,970 shares. Fin Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,200 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc stated it has 4,781 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 653,347 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 7,387 shares to 99,932 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

