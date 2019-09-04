Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose While Proshare Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $362,862; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) as Stock Price Rose

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 280,849 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.07 million, down from 287,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 738,601 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 615,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.20M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.64. About 1.21 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 38,253 shares to 973,686 shares, valued at $82.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 54,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 155,713 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mngmt. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 316 shares. Gw Henssler stated it has 217,114 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 65,256 shares. Amp Cap Investors has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 7,251 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ancora Ltd Liability Co owns 13,717 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 23,923 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 3,362 shares. Federated Pa holds 35,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 4,916 shares. Ameriprise holds 1.41 million shares. Reinhart reported 304,317 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.87M for 28.45 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 316,315 shares or 1% of its portfolio. 44,694 are held by Prudential Incorporated. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.11% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 13,203 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 68,974 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 26,095 shares. Guggenheim holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 24,557 shares. 16,030 were accumulated by King Luther Cap. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 29,063 shares. Emory University invested 1.37% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,570 shares. 1,384 are owned by Oppenheimer And Comm. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 111,333 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.63% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.81M for 5.76 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares to 314,691 shares, valued at $370.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 133,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).