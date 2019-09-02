Cerner (CERN) Holding Has Boosted by Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd; As E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Cut Its Position

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.97 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 933,327 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60 million, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in E.W. Scripps Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 395,512 shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 04/04/2018 – SCRIPPS CUTS INTEREST RATE ON $300M TERM LOAN B BY 0.25%; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 8,114 shares to 98,106 shares, valued at $26.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard ‘A’ (NYSE:MA) by 7,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,027 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks These Socially Responsible Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “VA transfers 23.5M patient health records to Cernerâ€™s KC data center – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Starboard Value shrinks stake in Cerner – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp accumulated 0% or 50,176 shares. Qci Asset New York holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Miles holds 16,436 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.31% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Massachusetts-based Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 7,809 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc). Madison Invest invested in 62,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. National Pension invested in 0.08% or 346,377 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 78,943 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Credit Agricole S A reported 113,980 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 1.89M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Triton Digital is One of the First to Receive the IAB Tech Lab Podcast Measurement Seal of Compliance – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scripps declares third-quarter 2019 dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scripps, News Literacy Project join forces to promote news literacy education – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 94,407 shares to 277,174 shares, valued at $10.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).