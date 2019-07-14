Cerner (CERN) Holding Boosted by Fiduciary Management Inc; First Manhattan Company Increases Stake in Kar Auction Servic (KAR)

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Kar Auction Servic (KAR) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.35M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Kar Auction Servic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 2.92M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 510,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.95M, up from 6.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 1.25 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Ins. (NYSE:WTM) by 1,413 shares to 119,390 shares, valued at $110.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 74,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hath. Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 3.30M were accumulated by Generation Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. State Street owns 13.68M shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 7,849 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 13,436 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 5,769 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Finance Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hightower Advisors Limited Co accumulated 165,362 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 832,221 shares stake. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,251 shares. Camarda Finance Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 7 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Liability Com has 0.77% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 12,338 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Company. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 588 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0% or 2,784 shares. Corsair Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.17% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 67,116 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0.05% or 120,425 shares in its portfolio. Colony Limited Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 89,448 shares. Legal General Gp Incorporated Public Ltd Co invested in 105,604 shares. Boothbay Fund Llc holds 4,114 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% or 37,441 shares in its portfolio. Reinhart Prns invested in 2.64% or 551,501 shares. Blair William And Co Il stated it has 20,789 shares. 94,615 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Lc. 30,369 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. New York-based Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 9,396 are held by Da Davidson Communication. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 84 shares to 14,328 shares, valued at $4.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,675 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Sr Living (NYSE:CSU).

