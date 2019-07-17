Cerner (CERN) Holder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increased Stake; As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Litespeed Management Boosted Stake

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 2.52M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 583,429 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 05/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 5; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet ‘C’ by 756 shares to 9,331 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem by 182,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,340 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEG, VZ, CERN – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner Showcasing Interoperability Advancements at HIMSS19 Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IDEXX (IDXX) Gains Traction From Solid CAG, Global Strength – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bruker (BRKR) Hits a 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner’s COO sells $16.9M in stock – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru owns 227,050 shares. Reinhart Prns accumulated 304,317 shares. 33.06 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 50,981 are held by Fincl Advisory Service. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 528,188 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 455,691 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsr Lc has 12,735 shares. Cornerstone owns 261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi owns 2.44% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 6.52 million shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.11% or 13,140 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 0.16% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 51,420 shares. Allstate stated it has 7,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Partners with Field to Market to Seamlessly Integrate Outcomes-Based Sustainability Metrics into Centerfield Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of stock. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of stock or 160,000 shares.