Cerner (CERN) Holder Lau Associates Trimmed Stake; Whitebox Advisors Lowered Position in Encana (ECA) by $11.90 Million as Stock Price Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.33 million, down from 8.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 17.81 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 78.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 1.05 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 26,992 shares to 58,572 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Contrarian Investors: 2 Oversold Stocks to Consider Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Focus On Energy: Cenovus Energy Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana’s Promising Permian Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Encana completes acquisition of Newfield Exploration to create North America’s premier resource company – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas Sits, Encana Rallies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $283.23M for 6.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 0.12% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 531,816 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 288,180 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Trillium Asset Ltd holds 0.04% or 12,364 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Arrow has 0.08% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Edgestream Prtn LP stated it has 40,231 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Miles Cap Inc invested in 0.81% or 16,436 shares. Echo Street Mngmt invested in 0.5% or 448,047 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 565,990 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Merchants Corp, a Indiana-based fund reported 33,842 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.81 million for 32.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Computer Programs and Systems to Offer Microsoft HealthVault – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ecolab’s (ECL) New Digital Dashboards to Improve Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Collaborates With McKesson’s CoverMyMeds – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cerner Is Shooting Higher Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.