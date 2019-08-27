Cerner (CERN) Holder Lau Associates Trimmed Its Position by $957,600 as Stock Price Rose; Crosslink Capital Lowered Its Holding in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) as Shares Rose

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 78.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 87,870 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix (Private) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $560.81. About 27,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40M for 27.78 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professionals owns 1,200 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 314,330 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,010 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.68% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Farmers & Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 151 shares. 41,707 are held by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability reported 3,528 shares. 581,162 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Mufg Americas owns 384 shares. Moreover, Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc has 0.42% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com holds 218,896 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.50M shares. Trexquant Inv LP owns 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,696 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

