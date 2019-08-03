Cerner (CERN) Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Lowered Its Position by $170.85 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, West Oak Capital Lifted by $1.17 Million Its Position

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 3.30 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.01 million, down from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,002 shares. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 138 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Com holds 1,260 shares. Blue Cap holds 7,185 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 0.07% or 1,253 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 7,731 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Stephens Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 480 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 823,027 shares. Keywise Mngmt Limited invested in 15.41% or 192,200 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.28% or 324,678 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 1,312 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated has 108,626 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bp Pcl holds 0.44% or 63,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% or 9,085 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 665,336 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40M for 28.62 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford reported 103,906 shares. Franklin Res owns 177,553 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 874,845 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability Corp reported 306,536 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 8,995 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,504 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alps Inc holds 15,763 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 150 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co. 5,692 were accumulated by Yhb Investment Advsr. Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru Communications holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,853 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 448,047 shares. Davidson has 145,913 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation owns 227,050 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 339,139 shares to 790,840 shares, valued at $927.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

