Cerner (CERN) Holder Creative Planning Has Cut Position by $2.82 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 38,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 306,103 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.44M, down from 344,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 1.12 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reported 38,509 shares. Hrt Ltd holds 11,077 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp has 111 shares. 3.09M are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. First Heartland Consultants invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.41M shares stake. Dupont Capital Corp owns 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 27,305 shares. Qci Asset reported 75,397 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company reported 36,761 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh invested in 1,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fin reported 63,675 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,815 shares. Ruggie Capital holds 213 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 3,313 shares stake.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, NVIDIA, Booking and Fidelity – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA and Microsoft Collaborate on Minecraft’s Ray Tracing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is Still a Good Buy â€¦ Even At These Prices – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: MAINGEAR Launches ELEMENT Leveraging Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Tech, NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Chosen by Bank Mayapada for Improvements – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $767.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,311 shares to 129,194 shares, valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,609 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Starboard Value shrinks stake in Cerner – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cybersecurity a Top Priority for Healthcare: 3 Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,588 shares to 56,777 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 720,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 28.75 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Capital Management has 0.33% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.03% stake. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Jnba Fincl has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,529 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 47,800 were accumulated by Maverick Ltd. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.03% or 3,156 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Llc reported 4,105 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Leavell Mgmt holds 9,535 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4.84 million shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Company owns 5,023 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.