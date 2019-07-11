Cerner (CERN) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding; International Paper Co (IP) Holder Dnb Asset Management As Has Lowered Its Position by $224.82 Million as Share Price Declined

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 4,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,079 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01B, down from 69,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 2.03 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cerner (CERN) by 22.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 31,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 139,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cerner for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.68. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 26,232 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,633 shares, and cut its stake in International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 165,362 shares. First Lp holds 1.89 million shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 155,713 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Lc reported 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cardinal has 44,137 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru owns 36,090 shares. Webster State Bank N A invested in 0.04% or 4,758 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt owns 0.23% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 501,092 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 20,622 shares. Arrow holds 6,010 shares. Willis Counsel owns 106,285 shares. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cim Ltd reported 137,259 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 74,979 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.20M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 62,972 shares to 941,516 shares, valued at $44.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 13,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.