Cerner (CERN) Holder Brown Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.33 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Cut Position by $1.38 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 72.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 23,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,995 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 32,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.03. About 1.25 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $220.91. About 759,277 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS DAVID SOLOMON NAMED SOLE PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Debt Collector Lowell Plans Charm Offensive at Goldman Meetings; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/03/2018 – U.S. judge certifies Goldman Sachs gender bias class action; 27/03/2018 – TPG Credit Arm Chasing More Spotify-Like Deals With Goldman Hire; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $55 million to settle forex claims by Fed; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMODITIES HEAD CURRIE ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/03/2018 – Frank Chaparro: Scoop: Goldman Sachs launches GS Accelerate, a new incubator that’ll create a startup engine within the bank ht; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc reported 40,874 shares. Advisor Prtn Llc holds 0.05% or 6,907 shares. Madison Invest Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 62,500 shares. Lau Associates Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,650 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.46 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Numerixs Techs owns 9,972 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cardinal Mngmt accumulated 44,137 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 58,281 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Republic Incorporated, California-based fund reported 454,234 shares. Davis R M holds 1.31% or 613,227 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 58,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru reported 12,338 shares stake.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 574,794 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $258.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 6,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.73M for 31.48 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,999 shares to 15,303 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 8,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).