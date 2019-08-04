Cerner (CERN) Holder Brown Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Seagate Technology (STX) Holding Upped by California State Teachers Retirement System

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 72.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 23,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 8,995 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 32,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seagate Technology (STX) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 19,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 73,522 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Seagate Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 5.66 million shares traded or 105.79% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 3,425 shares to 6,885 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Int Group invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Chevy Chase Trust Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 276,778 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.05% or 227,050 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.15% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Limited has 0.09% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,670 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 376,072 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested in 0% or 53 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 16,487 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. L & S Advsrs invested in 4,709 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc owns 151 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 20,622 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity reported 1.68 million shares. Jag Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40 million for 28.62 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 2,812 shares to 410,342 shares, valued at $44.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc A by 7,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,444 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.