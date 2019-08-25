Cerner (CERN) Holder Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $4.19 Million as Share Price Rose; Investment Management Of Virginia Upped Its Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $1.44 Million as Valuation Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 71,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 235,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15 million shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 78.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 73,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 20,166 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 93,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 3.28 million shares traded or 41.09% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Kinder Morgan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Colony Grp Inc holds 11,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mcrae Mgmt Inc stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Zeke Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,621 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 131,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alexandria Capital Lc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amf Pensionsforsakring has 2.98 million shares. Natl Asset Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 18,269 shares. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsrs has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Gp accumulated 280,652 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 22,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa reported 281,345 shares. 15,915 were accumulated by Thomas White Int Limited. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 25,778 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 22,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,812 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 20,508 shares to 147,336 shares, valued at $11.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 31,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.41M for 27.39 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag invested in 0.35% or 145,636 shares. Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.05% or 114,650 shares. Paloma Prns Management Com reported 38,543 shares. Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.34% or 40,231 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 704,425 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 1.02M shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.29% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Stifel Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 75,028 shares. Brown Management Limited Liability accumulated 8,995 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 68 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 483 shares. Generation Investment Mgmt Llp holds 3.30M shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).