Cerner (CERN) Downgraded By Jefferies from “Buy”; SMC CP ORDINARY SHARES (SMECF) Sellers Increased By 1.64% Their Shorts

SMC CP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMECF) had an increase of 1.64% in short interest. SMECF’s SI was 211,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.64% from 207,800 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 192 days are for SMC CP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMECF)’s short sellers to cover SMECF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $379.99. About 274 shares traded. SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMECF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was decreased by equity research analysts at Jefferies from a “Buy” rating to a “Hold” rating in an analyst report released on Friday morning.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity. GREISCH JOHN J also bought $608,130 worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Cerner Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 68,237 shares. 3.30M were accumulated by Generation Investment Llp. Psagot Invest House Ltd stated it has 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.15% or 57,064 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Lc invested 0.21% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cullinan Associates reported 121,835 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.25% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bokf Na holds 0.06% or 45,841 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Counselors holds 0.2% or 82,517 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 13,717 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0.26% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 16,022 shares. Scharf Invests Ltd reported 2.95% stake.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40M for 28.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.82 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 39.6 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $47 lowest target. $74’s average target is 3.24% above currents $71.68 stock price. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Monday, July 8 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. SunTrust upgraded the shares of CERN in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 1.36 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.