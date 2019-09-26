Cerner (CERN) Coveraged By Deutsche Bank with $82.0000 Target; 1 Analysts Covering Fastenal Company (FAST)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank has initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a an analyst note issued to clients on Thursday, 26 September. The firm set a Buy rating on the $21.85 billion market cap company.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -1.47% below currents $31.97 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 12. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. See Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $31.5000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $63 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 63,658 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold Fastenal Company shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2.72M shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 9,398 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 0.02% or 90,720 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 0.05% or 2.38M shares. 6.34 million were accumulated by Cantillon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.12% or 67,346 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.06% or 46,435 shares in its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Park National Oh invested in 0.02% or 11,700 shares. Menta Ltd Company holds 0.3% or 21,500 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.06% or 9,314 shares. 70,376 are held by Brown Cap Limited Liability Co. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 650,207 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). King Luther Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,000 shares.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.57 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 24.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.85 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 37.91 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Cerner Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.78M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 0.12% or 37,416 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,660 shares. L And S Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Evercore Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Scott & Selber has invested 1.23% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bp Public has 32,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital Mgmt reported 5,375 shares. Synovus Corporation has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cap Impact Advsrs Lc holds 30,773 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Kings Point Management has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Stifel Corporation invested in 80,715 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.63% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity. The insider GREISCH JOHN J bought 9,000 shares worth $608,130.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 53,068 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.