Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Both Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 8.75 N/A -0.28 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 24.55% upside potential and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 75.49% respectively. About 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 12.3% are Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.