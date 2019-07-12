Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

We will be comparing the differences between Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 47 9.16 N/A -0.28 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 16 2.32 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nuance Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Nuance Communications Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 20.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43% Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuance Communications Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.