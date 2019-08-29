Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 10.45 N/A -0.28 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.93 N/A 0.78 174.85

In table 1 we can see Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 6.03% at a $60.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares and 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. About 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.07% are MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.