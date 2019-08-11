Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

This is a contrast between Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 49 9.56 N/A -0.28 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 82 7.31 N/A 2.18 36.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Liquidity

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Fortinet Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Fortinet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a consensus target price of $52, and a -0.67% downside potential. Competitively Fortinet Inc. has a consensus target price of $86.83, with potential upside of 3.95%. Based on the data shown earlier, Fortinet Inc. is looking more favorable than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares and 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.2% are Fortinet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Fortinet Inc. beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.