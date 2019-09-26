Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Both Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|51
|8.87
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Fastly Inc.
|23
|14.64
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fastly Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Fastly Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Fastly Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Fastly Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Fastly Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus target price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $61.75, with potential upside of 22.76%. On the other hand, Fastly Inc.’s potential downside is -20.84% and its consensus target price is $21. The information presented earlier suggests that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. looks more robust than Fastly Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares and 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|3.68%
|3.88%
|2.99%
|31.27%
|66.18%
|54.57%
|Fastly Inc.
|-1.36%
|6.01%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.55%
For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Fastly Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Fastly Inc.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.
