Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Both Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 8.87 N/A -0.28 0.00 Fastly Inc. 23 14.64 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Fastly Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Fastly Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Fastly Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $61.75, with potential upside of 22.76%. On the other hand, Fastly Inc.’s potential downside is -20.84% and its consensus target price is $21. The information presented earlier suggests that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. looks more robust than Fastly Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares and 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Fastly Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Fastly Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.