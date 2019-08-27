Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Trades at $57.31 After Triangle; First Washington Boosted Otter Tail (OTTR) Holding By $419,587

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) formed triangle with $54.44 target or 5.00% below today’s $57.31 share price. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has $8.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 479,348 shares traded. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has risen 66.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CDAY News: 22/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – SEES FY TOTAL HCM REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $730 MILLION – $735 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian Wins Gold for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year at the Stevie Awards; 30/04/2018 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Cloud Revenue $125.2M; 29/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Inc. Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 09/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 11.7% TO $208.9 MILLION FROM $187.0 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Total HCM Revenue $187.2M

First Washington Corp increased Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) stake by 389.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 8,563 shares as Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)’s stock rose 5.77%. The First Washington Corp holds 10,762 shares with $536,000 value, up from 2,199 last quarter. Otter Tail Corp now has $1.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 53,164 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY

First Washington Corp decreased Instructure Inc stake by 33,460 shares to 72,620 valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 11,341 shares and now owns 13,085 shares. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 7,914 shares. 3,300 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Aperio Group Ltd reported 11,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.47% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 4.07M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Lc reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 830,360 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd has 13,892 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Fmr Lc owns 2,216 shares. Northrock Partners Lc holds 11,632 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 71,750 shares. Symons Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 5,508 shares.

