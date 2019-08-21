Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Trades at $56.16 After Triangle; Last Week Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) formed triangle with $51.11 target or 9.00% below today’s $56.16 share price. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has $7.99B valuation. The stock increased 3.85% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 356,637 shares traded. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has risen 66.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CDAY News: 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Total HCM Revenue $187.2M; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Cloud Revenue $125.2M; 22/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – SEES FY TOTAL HCM REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $730 MILLION – $735 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 11.7% TO $208.9 MILLION FROM $187.0 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Inc. Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 30/04/2018 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian Wins Gold for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year at the Stevie Awards; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing

Among 6 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clovis Oncology has $39 highest and $700 lowest target. $25.86’s average target is 328.86% above currents $6.03 stock price. Clovis Oncology had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CLVS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. See Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $17.0000 15.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Gabelli Rating: Buy Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ceridian HCM Holding has $6500 highest and $5200 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 4.17% above currents $56.16 stock price. Ceridian HCM Holding had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 19. The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity. MAHAFFY PATRICK J bought 50,000 shares worth $279,576.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 24,333 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Virtu Finance Llc owns 8,669 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 258,176 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 290,000 shares. Pointstate L P reported 193,712 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 255,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 222,165 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 98,705 shares. Barclays Plc reported 72,624 shares. Westfield Capital Com L P holds 806,465 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 710 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.56% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Citigroup Incorporated holds 20,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

It closed at $6.03 lastly. It is down 75.79% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $334.01 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis off 4% premarket on BofA downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clovis chief opens wallet to buy stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Clovis (CLVS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Shares Down – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca Success On Prostate Cancer Drug Lowers Enthusiasm For Clovis – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.