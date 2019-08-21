Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Reaches $56.66 High on Aug, 21; Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund Has 1.11 Sentiment

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund (NAZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 9 cut down and sold their stakes in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 1.02 million shares, down from 1.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) reached all time high today, Aug, 21 and still has $58.93 target or 4.00% above today’s $56.66 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.06 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $58.93 PT is reached, the company will be worth $322.24M more. The stock increased 4.77% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 709,006 shares traded. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has risen 66.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.18% the S&P500.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $157.58 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 24.1 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 8,923 shares traded. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) has risen 7.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund for 133,432 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 17,551 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.19% invested in the company for 35,059 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 67,462 shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.06 billion. The firm offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It has a 472.17 P/E ratio. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Among 2 analysts covering Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ceridian HCM Holding has $6500 highest and $5200 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 3.25% above currents $56.66 stock price. Ceridian HCM Holding had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) rating on Monday, August 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31.