Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Reaches $56.31 After 6.00% Up Move; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 240.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp acquired 13,343 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)'s stock declined 15.29%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 18,900 shares with $1.08M value, up from 5,557 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 2.25 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.12% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 453,653 shares traded. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has risen 66.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.18% the S&P500.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.01 billion. The firm offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It has a 469.25 P/E ratio. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Among 2 analysts covering Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ceridian HCM Holding has $6500 highest and $5200 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 3.89% above currents $56.31 stock price. Ceridian HCM Holding had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Jefferies. The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) stake by 10,256 shares to 11,493 valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) stake by 229,439 shares and now owns 51,961 shares. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) was reduced too.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019