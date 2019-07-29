Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Reaches $51.03 After 8.00% Down Move; Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Stake

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 197,861 shares traded. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has risen 37.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CDAY News: 30/04/2018 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 29/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Inc. Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian Wins Gold for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year at the Stevie Awards; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 09/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 11.7% TO $208.9 MILLION FROM $187.0 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Total HCM Revenue $187.2M; 22/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – SEES FY TOTAL HCM REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $730 MILLION – $735 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Cloud Revenue $125.2MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $7.19 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $46.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CDAY worth $575.04 million less.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 6.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 283,200 shares with $81.27 million value, down from 301,417 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $76.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $299.3. About 222,166 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Analysts await Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CDAY’s profit will be $9.86M for 182.25 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.19 billion. The firm offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.46 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 778,946 shares to 3.08M valued at $118.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 1.17M shares and now owns 1.92M shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 15 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8.

