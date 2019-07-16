Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) EPS Estimated At $0.07; Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 12 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 14 sold and decreased positions in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 1.90 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 146.67% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. CDAY’s profit would be $9.86 million giving it 178.32 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 640,963 shares traded. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has risen 37.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CDAY News: 29/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Inc. Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 22/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – SEES FY TOTAL HCM REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $730 MILLION – $735 MILLION; 30/04/2018 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 11.7% TO $208.9 MILLION FROM $187.0 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Cloud Revenue $125.2M; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Total HCM Revenue $187.2M; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian Wins Gold for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year at the Stevie Awards

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. The firm offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $220.46 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 39,638 shares traded. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) has declined 11.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund for 114,742 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 531,325 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.04% invested in the company for 61,053 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 26,952 shares.

