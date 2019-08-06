Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) At $50.73 Forms Top; Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Sentiment Is 1.15

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) formed multiple top with $52.76 target or 4.00% above today’s $50.73 share price. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has $7.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 1.02 million shares traded or 32.15% up from the average. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has risen 66.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CDAY News: 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian Wins Gold for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year at the Stevie Awards; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Cloud Revenue $125.2M; 22/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – SEES FY TOTAL HCM REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $730 MILLION – $735 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Total HCM Revenue $187.2M; 09/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 11.7% TO $208.9 MILLION FROM $187.0 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 29/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Inc. Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 30/04/2018 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing

Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 39 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 34 cut down and sold equity positions in Holly Energy Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now own: 31.02 million shares, down from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Holly Energy Partners LP in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 19.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 211,107 shares traded or 48.47% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 08/03/2018 MASTER DRILLING SEES FY HEPS 146.6C-167.6C VS 210C Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Holly Futures Co. Ltd. On Other; 16/03/2018 – CA Senate Dems: March 16, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell urges high school juniors and seniors to apply NOW for free youth; 18/03/2018 – Collider.com: Collider Kids: Exclusive Spring Content from `Peppa Pig’ and `Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom’; 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER – URGE DESTINATION MATERNITY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” ELECTION OF HOLLY ALDEN, CHRISTOPHER MORGAN TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – `The Americans’: Will Holly Taylor Inherit the Family Business?; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

