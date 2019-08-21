Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 50 9.88 N/A -0.28 0.00 Zuora Inc. 19 6.21 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Zuora Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Zuora Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s consensus price target is $58.5, while its potential upside is 8.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Zuora Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 55.5%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Zuora Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Zuora Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.