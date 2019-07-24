Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparing side by side

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 48 9.17 N/A -0.28 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.82 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Xunlei Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Xunlei Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Its rival Xunlei Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.5% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares and 18.3% of Xunlei Limited shares. About 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43% Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Xunlei Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Xunlei Limited.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.