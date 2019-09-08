Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Comparison side by side

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 10.37 N/A -0.28 0.00 Phunware Inc. 11 2.73 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Phunware Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.79% and an $60.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.