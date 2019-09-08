Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Comparison side by side

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|51
|10.37
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Phunware Inc.
|11
|2.73
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Phunware Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Phunware Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Phunware Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Phunware Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.79% and an $60.67 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|3.68%
|3.88%
|2.99%
|31.27%
|66.18%
|54.57%
|Phunware Inc.
|-7.57%
|-40.63%
|-79.72%
|-99.05%
|-83.48%
|-88.01%
For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.
Summary
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.