Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Comparison side by side

Since Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 50 9.21 N/A -0.28 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.34 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Liquidity

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, FireEye Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has an average target price of $52, and a 3.13% upside potential. On the other hand, FireEye Inc.’s potential upside is 43.93% and its average target price is $19.2. Based on the results shown earlier, FireEye Inc. is looking more favorable than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 76.7% respectively. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, FireEye Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance while FireEye Inc. has -7.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.