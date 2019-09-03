Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 10.24 N/A -0.28 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.76 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and ePlus inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Liquidity

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and ePlus inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$60.67 is Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 8.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and ePlus inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 93.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.