Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Contrasting side by side

Both Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 46 9.59 N/A -0.28 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 30 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Arco Platform Limited which has a 17.1 Current Ratio and a 16.8 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Arco Platform Limited’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 2.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.5% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares and 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arco Platform Limited.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.