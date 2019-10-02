Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BNNLF) Shorts Down By 30.97%

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $0.10 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. CDAY’s profit would be $14.31 million giving it 119.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 536,756 shares traded. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has risen 66.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 29/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Inc. Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 22/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – SEES FY TOTAL HCM REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $730 MILLION – $735 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian Wins Gold for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year at the Stevie Awards; 09/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 11.7% TO $208.9 MILLION FROM $187.0 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Cloud Revenue $125.2M; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Total HCM Revenue $187.2M; 30/04/2018 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence

BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) had a decrease of 30.97% in short interest. BNNLF’s SI was 414,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 30.97% from 599,700 shares previously. With 186,600 avg volume, 2 days are for BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF)’s short sellers to cover BNNLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.34% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.031. About 122,000 shares traded. Bannerman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. The firm offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It has a 397.67 P/E ratio. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

More notable recent Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ceridian to acquire RITEQ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ceridian Announces Australian Executive Summits in Sydney and Melbourne – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ceridian Completes Acquisition of Australian Workforce Management Solutions Provider, RITEQ – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ceridian Hires Bill Crawford as Chief Value Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ceridian HCM Holding has $6500 highest and $5200 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 29.40% above currents $47.72 stock price. Ceridian HCM Holding had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, August 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31.

Another recent and important Bannerman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bannerman Resources: This Microcap Provides The Most Leverage For A Uranium Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2017.