Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 6.84 N/A -1.25 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.96 shows that Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, XBiotech Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cerecor Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 224.07% and an $10.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 55.69% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.