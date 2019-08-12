Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.26 N/A -1.25 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerecor Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc. has a 227.10% upside potential and an average price target of $10.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.