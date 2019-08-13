Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.33 N/A -1.25 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cerecor Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cerecor Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cerecor Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, and a 225.08% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is $2.5, which is potential 718.33% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerecor Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.