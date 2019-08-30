Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

We are contrasting Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.55 N/A -1.25 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.47 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerecor Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cerecor Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential is 215.32% at a $10.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.