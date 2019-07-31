Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.97 N/A -1.19 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 68.34 N/A -2.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc.’s 2.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 2.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. Its rival Synlogic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cerecor Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 160.22% and an $10.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.