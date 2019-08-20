Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.44 N/A -1.25 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 27.47 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerecor Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc. has an average price target of $10.5, and a 182.26% upside potential. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 consensus price target and a 137.75% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.